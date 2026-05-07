Where to watch Carabobo vs River Plate in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Carabobo take on River Plate in the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

Carabobo receive River Plate for the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Carabobo vs River Plate live in the USA on Fubo]

First place in Group H is on the line as the two top teams collide in a high-stakes showdown that could shape the rest of the standings. River Plate enter the matchup in control after a strong 7-point haul from their first three games, knowing a victory would put them firmly in command of the group race.

Carabobo, however, arrive with plenty to prove, aiming to pull off a statement result that would tighten the gap at the top and inject new life into the battle for first place in what should be an intense, must-watch clash.

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When will the Carabobo vs River Plate match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Thursday, May 7, with Carabobo taking on River Plate the Matchday 4 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Tomas Galvan of River Plate competes for the ball with Jonathan Bilbao of Carabobo – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Carabobo vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Carabobo vs River Plate in the USA

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana showdown between Carabobo and River Plate will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.