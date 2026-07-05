Carlo Ancelotti’s son explains why Bruno Guimaraes took penalty vs Norway instead of Vinicius Jr

Following Brazil's 2026 World Cup elimination against Norway, Davide Ancelotti was pressed by Brazilian media over why Bruno Guimaraes took a crucial first-half penalty instead of superstar Vinicius Junior.

Brazil‘s disappointing World Cup elimination at the hands of Norway has ignited a firestorm of criticism, specifically targeting a squandered first-half opportunity to seize momentum. Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes completely misfired on a crucial penalty kick, immediately raising questions as to why superstar winger Vinicius Junior didn’t step up to the spot. Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti—son of manager Carlo Ancelotti—offered clarity in his postgame interview.

“It’s a designated decision, just like in every match,” Davide explained. “We always finalize the order during our pre-match tactical meeting and communicate it directly to the squad. It’s a collective decision made by the coaching staff. At the end of the day, penalties get missed. That’s just soccer, and today it happened to us.”

Carlo Ancelotti also defended the decision to allow Guimaraes to take the penalty, revealing that Vinicius wasn’t even on the shortlist of candidates to shoot a potential spot-kick.

Advertisement

With talisman Neymar Jr.’s future with the Selecao thrown into serious doubt, the elder Ancelotti and his squad are forced to pack their bags after a devastatingly premature elimination. Meanwhile, a triumphant Norway squad march on, with their next opponent, date, and venue already locked in.

Bruno Guimarães' penalty is SAVED by Norway keeper Ørjan Nyland 😱 pic.twitter.com/bDhRnI975R — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 5, 2026

Inside the penalty drama

A rapid counterattack handed Brazil a golden opportunity to open the scoring after Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer hauled down Matheus Cunha inside the box. Yet, in a baffling turn of events, Guimaraes immediately seized the ball rather than deferring to Vinicius, the Selecao’s premier goal-scoring threat at the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Guimaraes proceeded to completely fluff the spot-kick with a poor effort, failing to even convert the ensuing rebound. The 14th-minute disaster squandered Brazil‘s most clear-cut opportunity of the first half against Norway, a fatal mistake that ultimately doomed their tournament run.

The most shocking revelation was that this marked Guimaraes’ first-ever penalty attempt in a Brazil shirt. While he regularly handles spot-kick duties for Newcastle United, the midfielder failed to deliver on international football’s biggest stage when his country needed it most.

Vinicius Jr.’s grim penalty record clouding the decision

Despite Guimaraes’ high-profile blunder, the decision looks slightly different when analyzing Vinicius’ underwhelming track record from 12 yards out for the national team. The Real Madrid superstar has converted just one of his three career penalty attempts for Brazil, a glaring vulnerability that likely forced Ancelotti’s coaching staff to look elsewhere in a high-pressure moment.

Advertisement

Following the devastating exit, the Selecao must now navigate a massive transitional phase after Neymar Jr. confirmed that this tournament marked the end of his World Cup career. Massive questions loom over how the federation will restructure ahead of the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup cycle.