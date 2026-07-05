Brazil vs Norway: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 5, 2026

Brazil takes on Norway at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. Vinicius' Brazil faces Haaland's tough Nordic squad. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Brazil vs Norway Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Brazil vs Norway in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Brazil vs Norway for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Norway‘s impressive return to the FIFA World Cup continues with its biggest test yet as it takes on five-time champions Brazil in a highly anticipated Round of 16 clash.

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After finishing second in the group stage and defeating Ivory Coast, Erling Haaland and company now face a Brazilian side that had to work hard to get past Japan.

With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, expect an entertaining battle between two talented teams. Don’t miss this exciting World Cup showdown.

Erling Haaland of Norway – Stacy Revere/Getty Images

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Brazil vs Norway: Predicted Lineups

Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior.

Norway (4-3-3): Ørjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

What time is the Brazil vs Norway match?

The match kicks off today, July 5, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM