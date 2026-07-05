What happens if Mexico win, tie or lose vs England today at the 2026 World Cup?

Trying to break their hex in the Round of 16, Mexico host their last home game as England pay a visit to the iconic Estadio Azteca in the 2026 World Cup.

There are enough storylines surrounding the Round of 16 matchup between Mexico and England to fill books. However, what matters most to both sides is advancing to the next round as the 2026 World Cup enters its decisive stages.

Mexico have yet to play a game away from home at the 2026 World Cup. Playing on their own soil, El Tricolor have yet to lose a game or even concede a goal. However, they haven’t faced a powerhouse like England yet. Something has got to give. Will Mexico’s red-hot form at Estadio Azteca (renamed Mexico City Stadium for the World Cup) prevail? Or will their bad karma in the Round of 16 continue?

The last time El Tri made it to the quarterfinals of a FIFA World Cup was 40 years ago at the 1986 World Cup, while playing at Estadio Azteca, too. Perhaps the altitude will affect England against Mexico, and the story will finally come full circle for El Tri.

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What happens if Mexico win versus England?

Mexico will advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup with a win over England in Mexico City. For the first time since 1986, El Tri will be among the eight best teams in the world and one win away from setting a new national record for Mexico’s deepest run at a FIFA World Cup.

Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico

By defeating England, Mexico would advance to the next stage, where either Brazil or Norway will await. The quarterfinal matchup will be played at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) on July 11 at 5:00 p.m. ET. With their first game away from Mexico, Javier Aguirre’s side will officially end their homestand at the 2026 World Cup. From the quarterfinals onward, they will play in the United States.

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As for England, the Three Lions would be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss against Mexico. If that occurs, soccer’s biggest tournament certainly won’t be coming home to Albion. England’s last—and only—World Cup title was in 1966. If they lose against Mexico, the country that created soccer will go over 60 years without hoisting the most coveted trophy.

What happens if Mexico and England draw?

In the event that El Tri and the Three Lions can’t separate themselves on the scoreboard when referee Alireza Faghani blows the full-time whistle, the game will head to extra time.

Extra time at the 2026 World Cup is 30 minutes long and is played over two 15-minute halves with a brief intermission in between. There is no golden-goal rule at the 2026 World Cup. If the game remains tied after 120 minutes, it will be decided by a penalty shootout.

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The winner—regardless of whether it’s in extra time or a penalty shootout—will advance to the quarterfinals to face Brazil or Norway in Miami, whereas the loser will head home with nothing to show for it. In Mexico’s case, the trip home will be virtually nonexistent, but it will still be a somber bus ride back to the team’s camp.

What happens if Mexico lose against England?

With a defeat to England, Mexico wouldn’t just lose an official game at Mexico City Stadium for the first time since 2013 (when the United States won there 2-0), but they would also be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Once again, Mexico’s journey at soccer’s biggest tournament would come to an abrupt end in the Round of 16.

Although El Tri finally reached the fifth game of the World Cup, it would’ve been largely a product of the new Round of 32. It would all stay the same, with Mexico unable to exorcise their Round-of-16 demons.

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As for England, the Three Lions would advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. The English national team would be among the eight best teams in the world for the third straight World Cup. In the quarterfinals, England would travel to Miami to take on the winner between Norway and Brazil.

Mexico’s and England’s form