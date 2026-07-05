Neymar confirms 2026 World Cup was his last after Brazil’s loss to Norway: ‘I tried’

After Brazil's loss to Norway in the 2026 World Cup, an apologetic Neymar made clear that this was his tournament's swan song.

“I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here, and I’m ending it here.” Those were the words of Neymar after Brazil was eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16, signaling the end of his World Cup career with the Canarinha.

Neymar scored Brazil’s only goal against Norway, entering as a substitute for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Still, his goal and efforts weren’t enough to guide the Scratch Du Oro to a better path. Brazil have won five World Cups, all prior to Neymar’s arrival.

Despite playing four World Cups for Brazil, Neymar wasn´t able to get his national team over the hump. Now, he is leaving it for the next generation to try and get Brazil the all-elusive sixth world title. Now, Norway are waiting to find out who, when and where they’ll play next.

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Neymar’s numbers at 2026 World Cup

While Neymar couldn’t guide Brazil to World Cup glory, it wasn’t for lack of effort. In fact, his numbers at the World Cup are incredible to see. He is one of the few players to score in four different World Cups.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil looks on.

Neymar has nine goals and four assists in in 15 games in the World Cup. However, Neymar also suffered injuries in three of the World Cups he played. In 2014, he was injured in the quarterfinals vs. Colombia, while he missed games in 2022 and 2026 with injuries as well.

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How does Neymar rank among Brazil’s World Cup’s best performers?

Even if he lacked the ultimate goal of winning the World Cup, Neymar can be considered as one of the most prolific players in Brazil’s history. In fact, he’ll end up tied in third place in Brazil’s best World Cup scorers, only behind Ronaldo and Pele.