Jiri Lehecka vs Alexander Zverev: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 Wimbledon match on July 6, 2026

Jiri Lehecka plays against Alexander Zverev in the 2026 Wimbledon fourth round. Two strong rivals face off, promising a great showdown. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jiri Lehecka vs Alexander Zverev Tournament 2026 Wimbledon Date Monday, July 6, 2026 Time 12:20 PM (ET) / 9:20 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs Alexander Zverev in the USA

Viewers in the U.S. can catch the live broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and Tennis Channel with a cable or satellite subscription.

For streaming, the match will also be available through ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, and Fubo. Don’t miss a second of this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Jiri Lehecka vs Alexander Zverev for free?

Watch the highly anticipated matchup live in the U.S. on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.

Available nationwide, either platform allows viewers to enjoy every moment live, from the opening whistle until the final seconds of the match.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A spot in the 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals will be on the line when title contender Aleksander Zverev meets Jiri Lehecka in one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament.

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Zverev has looked every bit the championship favorite, cruising through his first three rounds with little resistance, but he’ll now face a much tougher test.

Lehecka has been just as impressive, advancing through his opening three matches without dropping off, and now has a golden opportunity to shake up the draw by knocking off one of the tournament’s biggest contenders.

Jiri Lehecka of Czechia – Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

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What time is the Jiri Lehecka vs Alexander Zverev match?

The match kicks off today, July 6, at 12:20 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 12:20 PM

Central Time: 11:20 AM

Mountain Time: 10:20 AM

Pacific Time: 9:20 AM