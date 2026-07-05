Jannik Sinner vs Shintaro Mochizuki: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Wimbledon match on July 5, 2026

Jannik Sinner faces Shintaro Mochizuki in the 2026 Wimbledon fourth round. The Serbian legend is going for his place in the quarterfinals against a Safuillin who is looking to pull off an upset. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jannik Sinner vs Shintaro Mochizuki Tournament 2026 Wimbledon Date Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time 11:20 AM (ET) / 8:20 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Shintaro Mochizuki in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and Tennis Channel through cable or satellite providers.

Those looking to stream the action can tune in with ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, or Fubo. Make sure to catch every moment of this highly anticipated contest.

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Can I watch Jannik Sinner vs Shintaro Mochizuki for free?

American viewers can catch this exciting showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Offered across the country, either streaming option lets fans follow all the action live, from the opening kick to the match’s closing moments.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner enters the Wimbledon Round of 16 in dominant form after rebounding from a tough five-set opener with back-to-back straight-set victories. The Italian now takes on Shintaro Mochizuki.

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The Japanese player has enjoyed an impressive run of his own, winning his first two matches in straight sets before advancing in four sets in the third round. With both players playing well, Mochizuki now faces his toughest challenge yet against the tournament favorite.

Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan – Jan Kruger/Getty Images

What time is the Jannik Sinner vs Shintaro Mochizuki match?

The match kicks off today, July 5, at 11:20 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:20 AM

Central Time: 10:20 AM

Mountain Time: 9:20 AM

Pacific Time: 8:20 AM