Why isn’t Neymar starting today for Brazil vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil face Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium for a place in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, with Neymar starting on the bench.

In what is expected to be extremely hot weather, Brazil face Norway with a place in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on the line. Once again, by tactical decision and despite the absence of Lucas Paqueta, Neymar Jr. starts on the bench.

Carlo Ancelotti, who is also without Raphinha in attack from the start, opts to partner Vinicius Jr. with Rayan and Matheus Cunha, who has been in outstanding form. These are the starting XI the manager has selected for the match:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos (C), Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro; Gabriel Martinelli, Vinicius Jr., Rayan, Matheus Cunha.

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The stakes could not be higher: for Brazil, a win, draw, or loss would each lead to a very different outcome. The five-time world champion is determined to continue its pursuit of another World Cup title, but the Vikings are expected to provide a stern challenge, backed by their strong FIFA ranking.

Bruno Guimaraes #8 of Brazil reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match.

Neymar’s impact on Brazil

Neymar has been the undeniable cornerstone of Brazil’s attack for over a decade, injecting unparalleled creativity, flair, and unpredictability into the national team’s frontline. As a dynamic playmaker and clinical finisher, he completely transformed the Selecao‘s offensive identity by carrying the tactical burden and consistently delivering in high-stakes moments.

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His immense impact is perfectly cemented in the history books, where he stands as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer, having netted 79 goals in 129 international appearances.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match.

All or nothing for Brazil

American referee Ismail Elfath will be in charge of officiating a match of major importance for both teams. While Brazil enter the contest with the advantage of a higher FIFA ranking, Norway are determined to pull off an upset and secure a place in the next stage.

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The winner of the match will face the winner of the Mexico vs. England showdown in the quarterfinals. That match is scheduled to be played later at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.