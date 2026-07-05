Mexico vs England: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on July 5, 2026

Mexico plays against England at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. The home side aims for a place in the quarterfinals against Kane's England. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs England Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Mexico vs England in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Mexico vs England for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico snapped a 40-year drought with a convincing knockout-stage win over Ecuador, but its toughest test is still ahead. At the end of the day, Mexico wants to go far in the World Cup after years of early exits.

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El Tri now meets tournament favorite England, which edged past DR Congo to strengthen its title hopes. What happens today will decide whether Mexico or England advance to the final eight.

Led by the Bayern Munich stricker, Harry Kane, the England meets Mexico at a World Cup again knowing that the opponents will have the support from its home fans. England will also have to overcome the high altitude in Mexico City.

Julian Quinones of Mexico – Luke Hales/Getty Images

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Mexico vs England: Predicted Lineups

Mexico (4-3-3): Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones.

England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

What time is the Mexico vs England match?

The match kicks off today, July 5, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM