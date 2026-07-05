Cristiano Ronaldo praises Lamine Yamal before Portugal vs Spain: ‘His future will be bright’

Cristiano Ronaldo had nothing but words of encouragement for Lamine Yamal ahead of Portugal's Round of 16 battle against Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal barely survived against Croatia in one of the most memorable matchups so far in the 2026 World Cup. The reward for their win? Facing Lamine Yamal and Spain in the Round of 16, in a game that could very well be a de facto final.

Ahead of the electric showdown between the Iberian foes in Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas), Ronaldo was asked about the Spanish wonderkid, who beat both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with his first World Cup goal at 18. While stats are already pitting Ronaldo and Yamal against, Cristiano had nothing but encouraging words for Spain and Barcelona’s newest jewel.

“He is a player with a great future ahead of him,” Ronaldo admitted during his press conference before the game. “He is a player with a very promising future and he is performing very well, and I think his future will be bright. But I also have to say that I always see Spain as a complete team, not just through one player. They are a very strong national team, they play beautiful football, and tomorrow’s match will be very difficult.”

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Ronaldo’s statement was very respectful even as things started getting chippy between Portugal and Spain. While Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon downplayed Cristiano ahead of the game, the Lusos’ legend showed respect for Spain, although Ronaldo believes Portugal will advance.

Yamal (left) and Ronaldo (right) in practice.

Ronaldo shares some advice for Yamal

Not many players have been able to stay at the top during their time quite like Ronaldo and Messi have. Perhaps, their vitality as the best players in the world has set the bar too high for new-gen stars. However, Yamal admitted he isn’t scared of those heights, and looks forward to follow the path set by Cristiano and Leo. In that regard, Cristiano answered a question with some knowledge that could very be useful for Yamal moving forward in his career.

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“[Yamal] needs to get used to criticism as quickly as possible if he wants to have a long career. But I also think he should focus on what he truly loves: the love from the fans, the passion of the supporters, and the atmosphere inside the stadium. That’s what I learned over time, that you should connect with the people who truly love you, and you should also have passion for what you do.

“Difficult moments will come, and that’s normal, because it’s part of human nature. I’m sure you also sometimes wake up and don’t feel like going to work, even if you love what you do. That’s normal. And in football, as you can imagine, with constant criticism, it sometimes becomes even harder. But all of that is part of our profession.”

Portugal vs Spain: Ronaldo faces Yamal

While all that matters is deciding a winner between Portugal and Spain, the upcoming Round of 16 showdown at the 2026 World Cup will mark the second time Ronaldo and Yamal go head to head.

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The first? The 2025 UEFA Nations League final, which Portugal won in a penalty shootout. Ronaldo scored to level the game at 2-2, but both he and Yamal were subbed off before the decisive shootout at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

As important as that game was, it won’t compare to the upcoming clash at the 2026 World Cup, even if it’s only in the Round of 16. This one’s for all the marbles, even if it’s only a ticket to the quarterfinals that’s on the line. Only one can move on. Either Yamal’s first World Cup journey continues, or Ronaldo’s last comes to yet another gut-wrenching end.