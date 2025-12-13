Where to watch Chelsea vs Everton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea and Brighton will square off in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Matchday 16 opens with a high-stakes showdown carrying major implications for the European race, as Chelsea enter the weekend clinging to the final qualification spot. The Blues sit on 25 points with a superior goal difference, but there’s little margin for error against a surging Brighton side just two points back.

Chelsea understand that three points are essential to protect their position, while Brighton arrive knowing a victory would flip the script and pull them ahead in the standings, setting the stage for a tense, playoff-like battle between two clubs separated by the slimmest of margins.

When will the Chelsea vs Everton match be played?

Chelsea play against Everton this Saturday, December 13, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 16. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove – Warren Little/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Everton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Everton in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: USA Network, Universo and Sling Blue.