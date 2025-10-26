Trending topics:
Where to watch Everton vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Everton take on Tottenham in a Matchday 9 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kevin Danso of Tottenham
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesKevin Danso of Tottenham

Everton will square off against Tottenham in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Everton vs Tottenham online in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 9 of the Premier League wraps up with an intriguing clash as Tottenham and Everton square off in pursuit of crucial points. Tottenham enter the contest determined to stay in the hunt near the top of the table, with three points potentially tightening their grip on the title race.

On the other side will be Everton, who are currently sitting mid-table with 11 points, are eager to make a statement and boost their position with a strong performance against one of the league’s top contenders.

 When will the Everton vs Tottenham match be played?

Everton play against Tottenham this Sunday, October 26, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 9. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Everton – Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Everton vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Everton and Tottenham in the USA on FuboOther options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

