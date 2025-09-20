Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool will face off against Everton in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The Merseyside derby returns this weekend as Liverpool and Everton renew one of the Premier League’s fiercest rivalries, with far more than bragging rights on the line. Liverpool enter the clash sitting atop the table with a flawless 12 points from 12, looking every bit like a title contender in the early stages of the season.

Everton, with 7 points through their first four matches, may not carry the same momentum, but derby day has a way of leveling the playing field, and the Toffees will see this as a chance to make a statement against their bitter rivals.

When will the Liverpool vs Everton match be played?

Liverpool receive Everton this Saturday, September 20, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 5. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Jack Grealish of Everton – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Everton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Everton in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.