Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will face off against Everton in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Everton online in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 13 wraps up with a high-stakes showdown as two mid-table sides push to change their trajectory, and with several bottom-tier teams picking up key results, Everton are feeling the pressure as the relegation line creeps closer.

They’re not in immediate danger, but any slip could shift the outlook fast. Across the pitch, Manchester United enter on 18 points and firmly locked on a European qualification push, knowing three points would be a major boost to their campaign as the Red Devils look to leave nothing on the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Manchester United vs Everton match be played?

Manchester United receive Everton this Monday, November 24, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Jack Grealish of Everton – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Everton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.