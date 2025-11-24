Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Everton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United face Everton in a Matchday 12 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Manchester United will face off against Everton in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Everton online in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 13 wraps up with a high-stakes showdown as two mid-table sides push to change their trajectory, and with several bottom-tier teams picking up key results, Everton are feeling the pressure as the relegation line creeps closer.

They’re not in immediate danger, but any slip could shift the outlook fast. Across the pitch, Manchester United enter on 18 points and firmly locked on a European qualification push, knowing three points would be a major boost to their campaign as the Red Devils look to leave nothing on the table.

Advertisement

When will the Manchester United vs Everton match be played?

Manchester United receive Everton this Monday, November 24, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Jack Grealish of Everton – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Jack Grealish of Everton – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Everton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Portugal U17 vs Brazil U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Where to watch Austria U17 vs Italy U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Austria U17 vs Italy U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Where to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Lamar Jackson dismisses major factor behind Ravens’ struggles
NFL

Lamar Jackson dismisses major factor behind Ravens’ struggles

Better Collective Logo