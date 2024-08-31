Where to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 29

Chicago Fire receive Inter Miami on MLS Matchday 29 in a thrilling 2024 showdown. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Chicago Fire and Inter Miami face each other in a MLS Matchday 29 clash, promising an electrifying showdown in the 2024 season. Fans across the United States can tune in to catch all the action by checking the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in all the country.

[Watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

It’s a clash of extremes as Inter Miami, the frontrunners in the Eastern Conference, take on the struggling Chicago Fire. Inter Miami, buoyed by their recent hard-fought victory against Cincinnati, continues to solidify their top spot. Lionel Messi’ team is set on securing another win to keep their position secure.

In contrast, Chicago Fire, languishing at the bottom of the standings with just 26 points, are fighting to climb out of the cellar. Despite this, the Fire are just two points away from the playoff play-in spot and are determined to close that gap. With their eyes set on a potential postseason berth, Chicago will be looking to capitalize on this opportunity to turn their season around.

When will the Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami match be played?

Chicago Fire will face Inter Miami this Saturday, August 31, in the Matchday 29 of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM (ET).

Chicago Fire FC defender Carlos Teran – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

see also Lionel Messi suffers knock during Inter Miami training session

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between Chicago Fire and Inter Miami, live in the USA.

Advertisement