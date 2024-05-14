Chivas will receive America for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The archrivals Chivas Guadalajara and America will face each other in a new edition of the Mexican Derby for the first leg of the semifinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 semifinals. Explore all the vital information, such as the match date, kickoff time, and an array of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, conveniently accessible right here.

It’s the opening match in a series that promises intense action. Not only is it a fresh installment of the Mexican Derby, but both teams are also contenders for the title, with their current semifinal clash further underscoring their championship ambitions.

On one side, Chivas, fresh off a resounding victory over Toluca, one of the tournament’s top-performing teams, will be eager to avenge their previous defeat against their archrivals in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Meanwhile, Club America enters as the clear favorites for the title and aims to demonstrate their prowess on the field.

When will the Chivas vs America match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg semifinal between Chivas and America will be played this Wednesday, May 15 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Brian Rodriguez of America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs America in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Chivas and America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo.