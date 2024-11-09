Where to watch Chivas vs Atletico San Luis live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas face Atletico San Luis in a Matchday 17 showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis

It’s a high-stakes showdown as both Atletico San Luis and Chivas fight for a direct spot in the quarterfinals, hoping to avoid the requalification round. Atletico San Luis sit on 27 points, tied with Club America for the last automatic spot but trails on goal difference.

For San Luis to advance directly, they not only need a win but also rely on America, Monterrey, or Pumas dropping points. Chivas face an even tougher path; they must win and hope both America and Tijuana stumble to secure their place in the top bracket.

When will the Chivas vs Atletico San Luis match be played?

Chivas take on Atletico San Luis for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 17 this Saturday, November 9. The action is set to kick off at 6:05 PM (ET).

Luis Najera of San Luis – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Chivas and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Telemundo, Universo, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.