Where to watch Chivas vs Necaxa live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas will face off against Necaxa in what will be a Matchday 13 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with the match available on a variety of platforms, including both broadcast and streaming services. Find all the match tuning options here.

Chivas boosted their postseason hopes with a 2-0 win over Pachuca , climbing to 18 points and securing a spot in the Requalification zone for now. However, they remain just five points shy of the coveted sixth-place position. Guadalajara are aiming to break into the top six with more victories.

Next up, they face Necaxa , who are reeling from a loss to Tijuana that leaves them four points outside of the Requalification zone. With the season winding down, Necaxa face mounting pressure to secure a win as defeats become increasingly costly.

When will the Chivas vs Necaxa match be played?

Chivas face Necaxa for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 13 this Tuesday, October 22nd. The action is set to kick off at 9:05 PM (ET).

Tomas Badaloni of Necaxa – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Necaxa in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Chivas and Necaxa, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo.