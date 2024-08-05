Cincinnati will face New York City FC on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Where to watch Cincinnati vs New York City FC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

On Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, Cincinnati squares off against New York City FC in what promises to be a high-octane showdown. This thrilling encounter is set to deliver nonstop action, making it a must-watch event for soccer fans. For kickoff times and streaming options across the USA

The upcoming matchup features two teams already secured for the next round, both having triumphed over a struggling Queretaro side that has consistently underperformed in Liga MX. Cincinnati clinched their victory with a 1-0 win in regular time, while New York City FC edged out Queretaro in a penalty shootout, showcasing different paths to success against the Mexican team.

This sets the stage for a high-stakes encounter, as the winner—whether in regular time or penalties—will claim the top spot. Fans can expect an intense and fiercely contested duel as both teams vie for supremacy.

When will the Cincinnati vs New York City match be played?

Cincinnati will face New York City in a pivotal Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Monday, August 5. The highly anticipated game kicks off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Maxi Moralez of New York City FC – IMAGO / TheNews2

Cincinnati vs New York City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cincinnati vs New York City in the USA

Brace yourself for an electrifying showdown as Cincinnati takes on New York City in the 2024 Leagues Cup, a high-stakes clash you won’t want to miss. Tune in to Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass to catch every thrilling moment live!