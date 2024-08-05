Club Leon take on the Colorado Rapids in a crucial Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, featuring kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

Club Leon face off against the Colorado Rapids on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, promising a thrilling encounter brimming with nonstop action. Soccer fans won’t want to miss this must-watch event, so be sure to check kickoff times and streaming options across the USA.

[Watch Club Leon vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA on Apple TV]

The West 5 group has concluded with a dominant performance from the Portland Timbers, who clinched first place by winning both their matches, defeating Leon 2-1 and thrashing Colorado Rapids 4-0. This stellar performance secured their spot in the next round, but one slot remains up for grabs.

Leon and Colorado Rapids will now face off for the remaining spot. With the penalty shootout rule in play after a potential tie in regular time, a definitive winner will emerge, whether within the 90 minutes or through penalties. This promises to be an exciting clash, as both teams vie to join the Timbers in advancing to the next stage.

When will the Club Leon vs Colorado Rapids match be played?

Club Leon face Colorado Rapids in a pivotal Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Monday, August 5. The highly anticipated game kicks off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Djordje Mihailovic of the Colorado Rapids – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Club Leon vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Colorado Rapids in the USA

Brace yourself for an electrifying showdown as Club Leon takes on Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup, a high-stakes clash you won’t want to miss. Tune in to Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass to catch every thrilling moment live!