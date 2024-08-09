Club America face off against Altas in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Club America and Atlas are set to clash in a highly anticipated 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32 matchup, promising an intense showdown that fans won’t want to miss. Be sure to check kickoff times and streaming options available nationwide to catch all the action live in the USA,

In the Leagues Cup, two familiar Mexican rivals are set to clash, each with contrasting goals. Club America enters the tournament with the weight of high expectations, being one of the favorites to take home the title. Anything less than a quarterfinal appearance would be considered a major disappointment for the Liga MX champions, who are making their tournament debut.

Their opponents, Atlas, come off a challenging group stage where all teams finished with three points, but tiebreaker criteria allowed them to advance. Now, as underdogs, Atlas will aim to deliver a significant upset against a powerhouse like America.

When will the Club America vs Altas match be played?

Club America face off against Altas in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 this Friday, August 9, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Altas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Altas in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Club America face Altas in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, Fox Sports, Univision, TUDN.