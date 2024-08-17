Where to watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Club America face Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinal. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Club America are set to take on the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinal, a matchup that promises to deliver plenty of excitement. Fans won’t want to miss this thrilling encounter, so be sure to mark your calendars and check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the action live in the USA.

[Watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA on Apple TV]

Club America and Mazatlan are the last Mexican teams standing in the Leagues Cup. Club America, the reigning champions of the Mexican league, advanced to this stage after a dramatic 4-2 victory over St. Louis City SC in the Round of 16. Known for their powerful performances, Las Aguilas are poised to make a serious run for the title and prove their dominance once again.

Their next challenge comes from the Colorado Rapids, who have been impressive throughout the knockout stages. The Rapids dispatched Juarez in the Round of 32 and followed up with a win against Toluca in the Round of 16. As they face off against another Mexican opponent, the stakes are high, and the competition promises to be even tougher.

When will the Club America vs Colorado Rapids match be played?

Club America will clash with the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinal this Saturday, August 17, with kickoff set for 10:00 PM (ET).

Lalas Abubakar of Colorado Rapids – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

see also Where to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

How to watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Club America and Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: TUDN, Univision.

Advertisement