Where to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew with New York City FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinal. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action, with full coverage including kickoff times and streaming details readily available.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC in the USA

Get ready for a thrilling clash as Columbus Crew face New York City FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup. You won’t want to miss a second of the action—stream it live with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Thiago Martins of New York City FC – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

When will the Columbus Crew vs New York City FC match be played?

Columbus Crew play against New York City FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinal this Saturday, August 17, with the match set to kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC: Match Preview

Columbus Crew face off against New York City FC in what will be a quarterfinal matchup of the 2024 Leagues Cup. With high stakes and intense action expected, U.S. fans will definitely want to tune in. Be sure to mark your calendars and check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

In what promises to be a thrilling showdown, the Columbus Crew head into their next match riding high after an extraordinary comeback victory. Trailing 2-0 against defending champions Inter Miami, the Crew turned the tide in the final minutes, pulling off a dramatic 3-2 win. This stunning result has only strengthened their reputation as strong contenders for this title.

However, Columbus face a formidable challenge as they prepare to square off against New York City FC. Fresh off a hard-fought battle against Tigres UANL, NYCFC are ready to take on another tough opponent. The New York side is determined to make a statement against the reigning champions, setting the stage for an intense clash between these two teams.

