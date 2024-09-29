Where to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America will face Pumas UNAM in the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Club America will host Pumas UNAM for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with detailed kickoff times and broadcast options available. For those looking to stream the game, multiple platforms will provide coverage, ensuring viewers don’t miss a second of the excitement.

The latest edition of the heated derby between Club America and Pumas UNAM is set to deliver a thrilling showdown, with much more on the line than just three points. Whenever these two storied rivals clash, the intensity reaches another level. However, both sides come into this matchup with distinct objectives.

Pumas UNAM currently sit on 16 points, just one-point shy of Tijuana, who hold the final spot in the top six — the group that advances directly to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Club America are trailing slightly with 13 points, but a win in this pivotal Matchday could see them draw level with today’s rivals.

When will the Club America vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Club America take on Pumas UNAM for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 10 this Sunday, September 29th. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Rogelio Funes Mori of the Pumas – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Club America and Pumas UNAM live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for comprehensive coverage on Univision, TUDN and ViX.