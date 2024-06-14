Colombia will face Bolivia in an international friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Colombia are poised to take on Bolivia in an international friendly match. Fans eagerly awaiting this exciting encounter can find all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Colombia vs Bolivia live in the USA on Fanatiz PPV]

As the Copa America approaches, the final friendlies hold immense importance for each participating nation. This marks the last chance to conduct tests and synchronize the team before the commencement of one of the most significant and demanding continental competitions globally.

That is why both teams will seek to prepare themselves to give their best in the international competition. Bolivia, currently one of CONMEBOL’s weakest rivals, is expected to improve and play a significant role. On the Colombian side, they are one of the main candidates for the title, and their victory against the United States undoubtedly generates excitement.

When will the Colombia vs Bolivia match be played?

The Colombia vs Bolivia in a 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Saturday, June 14, at 8:30 PM (ET).

Bolivia Keeper Carlos Lampe – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Colombia vs Bolivia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Bolivia in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between Colombia and Bolivia can be seen through Fanatiz PPV. The cost of the game is $24.99.