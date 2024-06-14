El Salvador will play against Peru in an international friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

The Copa America is approaching, and the final friendlies are crucial for each participating country. This is the last opportunity to conduct tests and get the team in rhythm for the start of one of the most important and challenging continental competitions in the world, the Copa America.

Peru understands this, which is why they will aim to make the most of this game. Their opponents will be El Salvador, who had an inconsistent start in their Copa America qualification group. They now have the chance to face a CONMEBOL team, focusing on improvement to advance to the next round of the qualifiers.

When will the El Salvador vs Peru match be played?

The El Salvador vs Peru in a 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Friday, June 14, at 8:30 PM (ET).

El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla – IMAGO / Newscom World

El Salvador vs Peru: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Peru in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between El Salvador and Peru can be seen through Fanatiz PPV. The cost of the game is $24.99.