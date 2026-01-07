Where to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Burnley will square off against Manchester United in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Burnley vs Manchester United online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Manchester United face mounting pressure as another must-win fixture arrives, with the Red Devils continuing to waste valuable points. A labored outing against Leeds only underscored the problem, especially with the race for European qualification tightening.

Now, United look to get back on track against Burnley, who sit in the relegation zone with 12 points and growing urgency to turn their season around, setting the stage for a matchup with significant stakes at both ends of the table.

When will the Burnley vs Manchester United match be played?

Burnley host Manchester United this Wednesday, January 7, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 21. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Lucas Pires of Burnley – Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Burnley vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue and USA Network.