Where to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live in the USA: 2026 Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona and Athletic Club will face each other in the 2026 Spanish Supercopasemifinal. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club online in the US on Fubo]

The semifinals of a 2026 Spanish Supercopa that promises to be thrilling are underway, with Barcelona, the current La Liga leaders and title favorites, aiming to punch their ticket to the final.

Athletic Club, despite an inconsistent first half of the season, are no stranger to rising in big moments and will look to use their trademark intensity to challenge Barcelona and chase a memorable upset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Barcelona vs Athletic Club match be played?

Barcelona take on Athletic Club this Wednesday, January 7, for the 2026 Spanish Supercopa semifinal. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Alex Berenguer of Athletic Club – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2026 Spanish Supercopa clash between Barcelona and Athletic Club in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.