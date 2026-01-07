Red Sox avoid legal trouble with $2.75 million move while Alex Bregman remains unsigned

The countdown to MLB’s arbitration deadline looms, with teams hastily finalizing player contracts to avoid legal entanglements. For the Boston Red Sox, this means precluding potential disputes with a key player who was sidelined last season due to injury, as speculation swirls around the possible acquisition of star infielder Alex Bregman.

According to the Associated Press, right-hander Kutter Crawford has secured a one-year, $2.75 million contract, thereby circumventing arbitration. Crawford, a promising pitcher, missed last season with a knee injury that precluded his participation with the Red Sox in 2025.

With this contract secured, Boston fans eagerly anticipate Crawford’s return in 2026, hopeful that his performance will justify the investment. Meanwhile, they keenly await further moves from the Red Sox front office, particularly regarding the much-discussed potential addition of Bregman.

Red Sox management appears poised to pursue Bregman aggressively, with reports suggesting that the team is prepared to present a lucrative offer. As Boston strategizes to strengthen its roster for the upcoming season, potential hurdles remain before any deal with Bregman is finalized.

Alex Bregman #2 crosses home plate following a sacrifice fly.

Potential arbitration cases loom for other Red Sox players

Beyond Crawford, the Red Sox face arbitration discussions with four additional players whose 2025 seasons were curtailed by injuries. These discussions are critical for determining player agreements for the upcoming campaign.

The players in question and their projected 2026 salaries include:

Tanner Houck, RHP – Projected at $4.0M

Triston Casas, 1B – Projected at $1.7M

Johan Oviedo, RHP – New Addition

Romy González, INF/OF – Projected at $1.8M

By resolving these salary concerns, the Red Sox can shift focus to strategic acquisitions, potentially including Bregman, ahead of the international signing period set to commence in mid-January.

