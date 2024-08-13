Columbus Crew face Inter Miami in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16. Stay locked in for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

The Columbus Crew will take on Inter Miami in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16, a highly anticipated showdown that’s sure to draw nationwide attention. Fans across the U.S. won’t want to miss a moment of the action, so be sure to mark your calendars and check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

[Watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami, despite the abscence of Lionel Messi, who was instrumental in their 2023 title run, have shown resilience, advancing through the group stage and securing a dramatic 4-3 victory over Toronto FC, thanks to contributions from their other star players.

Now, the stakes are even higher as they face a formidable opponent in the Columbus Crew, the reigning MLS champions. Columbus made a statement in the round of 32 with a dominant 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. As these two teams clash for a spot in the quarterfinals, fans can expect an intense battle between two sides eager to prove their mettle.

When will the Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami match be played?

Columbus Crew will play against Inter Miami in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, August 13, with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami in the USA

Get ready for a high-stakes showdown as Columbus Crew take on Inter Miami in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Don’t miss a moment of the action—catch it live with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.