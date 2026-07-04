Canada’s Richie Laryea on his scuffle with Achraf Hakimi: ‘We’re not gonna let them walk over us’

In the final minutes of the first half of the Canada vs. Morocco Round of 16 match, Richie Laryea had a heated exchange with Achraf Hakimi, prompting referee Michael Oliver to quickly intervene to separate them.

Canada has been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. However, the Canadians put up a valiant fight against Morocco, highlighted by a fiery scuffle between Richie Laryea and Achraf Hakimi that caught everyone’s attention.

In the final minutes of the first half, Hakimi and Laryea battled for possession near Canada’s penalty box. The Moroccan star gave the Canadian fullback a slight shove, provoking an immediate response and sparking a heated confrontation.

Referee Michael Oliver, who was officiating the Canada vs. Morocco match, had to quickly intervene to separate the two players. The scuffle ultimately resulted in yellow cards for both men, though Laryea believed his reaction was entirely justified given the high stakes and intensity of the match.

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“He’s fighting to defend his country and team, and I’m doing the exact same,” Laryea told TSN following the 3-0 defeat. “I got there [to the ball] first and he shoves me. I wanted to defend myself, my country, and my teammates, and show them it was not going to be an easy game. He is one of the best, if not the best, at his position, and it was important to let him know we were not going to let them walk all over us.“

Canada held strong until the second half

Canada’s head coach, Jesse Marsch, expressed belief that his squad outperformed Morocco for large stretches despite the definitive final scoreline. He certainly has a case for the opening half, as the CANMNT provided stubborn opposition during the first 45 minutes, successfully keeping the match scoreless against the odds.

Yellow cards shown to Achraf Hakimi and Richie Laryea 🟨 pic.twitter.com/qNNhCHLktv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026

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However, the second half proved disastrous for Canada. The collapse began in the 50th minute with an opening goal from Azzedine Ounahi. As the Canadians pushed forward in a desperate attempt to level the score, Morocco ruthlessly exploited the vacated spaces, netting two more goals to comfortably seal the 3-0 victory.

Despite the painful exit, this tournament marks Canada’s most successful FIFA World Cup run in history. Now, all eyes turn toward the 2030 cycle, with a growing long-term project that gives soccer fans across the country plenty of reason to believe better things are on the horizon.