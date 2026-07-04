The uniforms France and Paraguay are wearing today in 2026 World Cup Round of 16

France and Paraguay fight for a spot in the next round in what can be a very intense Round of 16 match in the 2026 World Cup.

France and Paraguay will face off in a must-watch Round of 16 game in the 2026 World Cup. Given that this is a game where every detail matters, even the uniforms can be a key factor.

The referee of this Paraguay vs France is also established. Hence, both teams know how they can handle themselves inside of the field. This is a fully intense match as both teams come with high momentum.

Given that the stadium where Paraguay and France play is a first-world venue, both sides need to give a first-world performance for fans all over the globe. After all, a spot in the quarterfinals is in play.

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Paraguay vs France uniforms

Paraguay will use their home kit which is a traditional red and white striped shirt with white shorts and white socks. Meanwhile, Paraguay’s goalkeeper will wear a full, orange kit.

Paraguay vs France uniforms

As for the French team, Les Bleus will use a full-pattern blue kit, which is also their primary uniform. As for their goalkeeper, a full yellow kit is in order to not confuse with any other uniform on the pitch.

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Paraguay and France’s Round of 32 results

Paraguay shocked the world by beating four-time champions Germany in an epic penalty shootout. The Guaranis needed an organized defense and the heroics of goalkeeper Orlando Gill, but alas, that’s the best result they’ve had all tournament long and it’s also a morale booster.

As for France, they looked as dominant as ever with a comfortable 3-0 win vs Sweden. France are averaging 3.25 goals per game and there is no sign of them slowing down, so Paraguay must play perfectly if they want to have a chance.