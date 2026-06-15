Players born overseas representing Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup

Cape Verde aim to produce shockers at the 2026 World Cup, but they also generate curiosity due to the ethnic variety of their players, which begs the question: Which players born outside of Cape Verde are representing them in the tournament?

Cape Verde arrive at the 2026 World Cup ready to make history with a crop of players determined to make the nation’s debut at this tournament one to remember. The Blue Sharks are just one of the nations with many players representing a country they were not born in.

On the Cape Verde squad for the 2026 World Cup, there are 15 soccer players born elsewhere representing them:

Jamiro Monteiro (Nethlerands)

Deroy Duarte (Netherlands)

Laros Duarte (Netherlands)

Garry Rodrigues (Netherlands)

Dailon Livramento (Netherlands)

Sidny Lopes Cabral (Netherlands)

Jovane Cabral (Portugal)

Helio Varela (Portugal)

Telmo Arcanjo (Portugal)

Wagner Pina (Portugal)

Logan Costa (France)

Steven Moreira (France)

Willy Semedo (France)

Roberto ‘Pico‘ Lopes (Ireland)

CJ Dos Santos (United States)

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Portuguese roots are very attached to Cape Verde

While it’s the Netherlands the country that provides the most players to Cape Verde, it’s Portugal the one that is not only bringing four names to Cape Verde’s squad, but even influencing the players that were actually born in Cape Verde.

Jovane Cabral of Cabo Verde

Portugal had colonies in Cape Verde back in the day and those roots remain still in Cape Verde. In fact, Portuguese is still the official language of Cape Verde. To this day, the two countries still have bilateral agreements.

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Cape Verde’s first time in a World Cup

Cape Verde will make its debut in the World Cup. The Blue Sharks want to make this one to remember, not only by qualifying, but by having some good results in the process.

Cape Verde is part of Group H in the 2026 World Cup, where it plays Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. It’s a tough group to be in, but Cape Verde is eager to create some chaos and shock some people.