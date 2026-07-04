Unai Simon downplays Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Round of 16 saying he is not the same as six years ago

Spain and Portugal will face off in the Round of 16 in one of the most attractive matchups of the slate, as two of the top contenders to win the 2026 World Cup go head-to-head, and one of them will be eliminated at an early stage. The duel is already heating up following tough statements from Unai Simon against Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the buildup to the derby, Unai Simon did not hold anything back and spoke about the opponent, especially Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. He recognized that the Portuguese icon is no longer going through the best moment of his career, although he also remarked that he continues to be a forward capable of making a difference with very little.

“The Cristiano we have in the World Cup is not the same as six or seven years ago, at Real Madrid or in that prime,” Simon said. He immediately explained what he considers will be Spain‘s priority. “We have to try to keep him as far away from the box as possible. In the Nations final, one ball in the box and he scored. He has that hunger for goals that is enviable and that we would all like to have on our team,” he expressed.

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Unai still maintains respect

Despite making that critique, which could cost them dearly, knowing how decisive CR7 can be in these stages, that respect remains, letting it be known that inside the box, he can become a complete threat.

Unai Simon of Spain.

The goalkeeper also went deeper into the way he interprets the play of the Al-Nassr forward. “In the box, he fends for himself. With the experience he has, he understands beautifully what he needs to do. If he steps into the box, he is decisive. He likes to stay at the penalty spot, he likes to stay at the near post. He reads those situations very well,” he stated.

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Simón also remembered the Nations League final. “We have to focus on our game, without forgetting that Portugal beat us in that final. We have to play a great match. If we have to go home, let it be because they are better than us and not because we didn’t perform at our level,” he manifested.

Unai arrives in great form

Simon arrives unbeaten at this World Cup, and with a record of 519 minutes, a stat that surpassed the record Walter Zenga had held since 1990 (517). Spain and Portugal are scheduled for July 6 at Dallas Stadium.