Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Cruz Azul and Atlas face each other in a Matchday 1 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. USA fans can find all the information they need to follow the action, including full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of this exciting matchup.

Cruz Azul emerged as one of the most dominant teams in the 2024 Apertura, finishing as comfortable leaders of the regular season with 42 points across 17 games. However, their playoff run fell short, narrowly missing the final after a dramatic 4-3 loss to Club America in the semifinals.

Now determined to avenge that disappointment and challenge America’s dominance in Liga MX, Cruz Azul open their campaign against Atlas, who edged Chivas 2-1 in the Play-In but faltered in a pivotal clash with Tijuana, are eager to kick off 2025 with a statement victory.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Atlas match be played?

Cruz Azul will host Atlas in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 1 clash this Saturday, January 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:05 PM (ET).

Edgar Zaldivar of Atlas – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas in the USA

You can catch the Liga MX matchup between Cruz Azul and Atlas on Amazon Prime Video, which is offering a 30-day free trial.

Simply sign up for Amazon Prime, and from there, you can subscribe to ViX, which also includes a 7-day free trial, giving you access to the game. Other options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream.