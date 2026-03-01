NY Giants expected to create $9 million in cap space by parting ways with a captain

Trending topics:
The New York Giants are aiming to be as flexible as possible with their cap space, and one of the first steps could be moving on from a team captain who spent three seasons with the organization and appeared in all 17 games last year alongside his teammates.

By Richard Tovar

John Harbaugh, head coach of the New York Giants
The New York Giants, fully prepared to make tough decisions ahead of the 2026 season, are reportedly close to parting ways with Bobby Okereke. The linebacker, who joined the team in 2023 and quickly became familiar with the organization’s system, would free up to $9 million in cap space with his release.

The report comes from Dan Benton of Giants Wire: “The expectation is the Giants will cut inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, which will create $9 million in cap savings. Replacing Okereke with a stud middle linebacker will become a top priority.”

The move would not come as a major surprise. Okereke, a seven-year NFL veteran, understands the business side of the league. He started all 17 games last season and posted the third-best campaign of his career in terms of combined tackles.

Giants have a clear strategy for 2026

It’s not just about bringing in a new head coach and new players, the Giants must create financial flexibility. According to OverTheCap.com, the team currently has $2.77 million in available cap space, placing them in a tight situation. However, Benton notes that clearing space is a key organizational objective.

“However, with the Giants facing tight salary-cap constraints—projected at under $1 million to less than $8 million in various reports—and a need to prioritize upgrades in the trenches and secondary, the move aligns with broader roster reshaping.”

The Giants still have additional avenues to create cap relief. Dan Graziano of ESPN previously reported that the team could explore options involving EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, which would provide nearly double the cap savings compared to what Okereke’s release would generate.

Richard Tovar
