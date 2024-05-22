Cruz Azul will play receive Club America for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 first leg final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America live free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2024 first leg final

Cruz Azul will face off against Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 final. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

Club America have been touted as the primary contender since the onset of the competition. Their recent elimination of archrivals Chivas Guadalajara in the semifinals has injected them with formidable momentum.

Now, they stand ready to confront another derby clash against Cruz Azul, a team that has displayed unwavering belief in their abilities since the Apertura 2023. Determined to halt America’s winning streak, Cruz Azul approaches the match with heightened resolve and a steely determination to emerge victorious.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Club America match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 first leg final between Cruz Azul and Club America will be played this Wednesday, May 23 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Israel Reyes of America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN, ViX, Univision.