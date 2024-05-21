The 2024 Liga MX Clausura champion will receive not only the glory and honor of being the best in Mexican soccer, but also an important monetary prize. Here we tell you how much that prize will be.

In addition to the prestigious title of 2024 Liga MX Clausura champions, the victorious team will be rewarded not only with the glory and honor of being hailed as the best in Mexican soccer but also with a substantial monetary prize. Let’s delve into the details to uncover the lucrative reward awaiting the triumphant squad.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Club America live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Being one of the most demanding leagues in Concacaf, it is not easy to become the champion of Liga MX. It requires consistently performing at a high level, not only during the regular phase but also in the head-to-head matches of the playoffs, where two games can determine the fate of an entire semester.

One of the main contenders for the title in this final are Club America, who are also the defending champions and the best team in the regular phase. Their opponents will be Cruz Azul, who have shown significant improvement compared to their performance in the Apertura 2023. One of these two teams will claim this prestigious prize.

The prize for the champions

Although the exact amount is unknown because, in addition to the prize awarded by the federation, teams receive varying amounts of money from sponsors and marketing, making the final amount difficult to quantify absolutely.

However, it is estimated that the total prize would be around 4 million Mexican pesos (approximately $240,479). The previous champions of Liga MX, Club America, earned approximately 4.1 million Mexican pesos ($246,491) for winning the title.