Cruz Azul are set to clash with Mazatlan in what will be a Round of 16 matchup of the 2024 Leagues Cup. With high stakes and intense action expected, U.S. fans will definitely want to tune in. Be sure to mark your calendars and check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan live in the USA on Apple TV]

Two Mexican teams are set to clash in what promises to be an intriguing matchup. Cruz Azul, a top contender in the Liga MX Apertura, will face off against Mazatlan, who have struggled to find their footing this season. Despite their contrasting league performances, the unpredictability of cup competition means anything can happen, and Mazatlan will be eager to flip the script.

Cruz Azul enter the game as the clear favorite, having navigated a challenging path through both the group stage and the round of 32. Yet, Mazatlan have shown resilience and improved solidity as the tournament has progressed. Fully aware of their underdog status, they aim to upset Cruz Azul and continue their surprising run in the competition.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan match be played?

Cruz Azul will take on Mazatlan in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16 this Tuesday, August 13, with the match set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Luis Amarilla of Mazatlan – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan in the USA

Get ready for a thrilling clash as Cruz Azul face off against Mazatlan in the 2024 Leagues Cup. You won’t want to miss a second of the action—stream it live with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.