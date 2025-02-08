Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Cruz Azul and Pachuca will face against each other in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 6 showdown. Fans in the United States can check out full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to catch the action live. Here’s all the key information.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca online for FREE in the USA on Amazon Prime Video]

Cruz Azul‘s Clausura 2025 campaign got off to a rocky start, earning just 2 points from their first three matches—far from what fans expected after a solid Apertura 2024 performance. However, the team has bounced back with back-to-back victories, rising to 8 points and positioning themselves in the top 6.

Looking to build on this momentum, Cruz Azul face a tough test against Pachuca, who are coming off a disappointing loss to Leon. With 10 points from 15 available, Pachuca are determined to stay near the top and know a win over Cruz Azul is crucial to their aspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Cruz Azul vs Pachuca match be played?

Cruz Azul take on Pachuca in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Norman Micolta of Pachuca – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Pachuca will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

Advertisement

To watch the game for free, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.