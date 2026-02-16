Where to watch Girona vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Girona and Barcelona face each other in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The La Liga title race intensified after Real Madrid rolled to a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, moving atop the standings with 60 points. That puts the pressure squarely on FC Barcelona, who trail by two points with a game in hand and know a victory is essential to stay in control of the race.

Awaiting them will be Girona FC, a side sitting on 26 points and battling to avoid slipping deeper into the relegation fight, adding urgency on both ends of the table, making this an interesting game between two teams with different goals.

When will the Girona vs Barcelona match be played?

Girona take on Barcelona on Monday, February 16, for the Matchday 24 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Girona vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Girona vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Girona and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.