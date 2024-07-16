Cruz Azul take on Tijuana in a pivotal Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Our complete guide provides all the key information you need, from game time to broadcast details and streaming options in the USA.

Cruz Azulwill receive Tijuana in a high-stakes encounter during Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Mark your calendars, highlight the venue, and set those alarms for kickoff because you won’t want to miss a single moment of the live-streamed action.

Matchday 3’s highlight showdown promises to be a nail-biter, featuring the two teams who have set the pace in the Apertura tournament. Cruz Azul and Tijuana, both sitting atop the standings with perfect records, are gearing up for a clash that could determine the early frontrunner. With six points each from their opening two games, the stakes couldn’t be higher as only one will emerge with an unblemished record.

Cruz Azul have been a fortress, netting five goals without conceding, showcasing their defensive prowess. Tijuana, meanwhile, has been an offensive juggernaut, scoring six goals but allowing three. As the Apertura 2024 progresses, this matchup is set to be a thrilling battle for supremacy and the coveted top spot in the Apertura.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Tijuana match be played?

Cruz Azul face Tijuana in a much-anticipated clash on Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Tuesday, July 16. The action is slated to commence at 11:00 PM (ET).

Domingo Blanco of Tijuana – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tijuana in the USA

Tune in for all the thrilling action of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Cruz Azul and Tijuana, streaming live on ViX across the United States.