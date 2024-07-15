Pachuca face Atletico San Luis in Matchday 3 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Our comprehensive guide has you covered with all the essential details, including game time, broadcast info, and streaming options in the USA.

Pachuca are set to host Atletico San Luis in an electrifying Matchday 3 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans are on the edge of their seats as these powerhouse teams gear up for a high-stakes battle. Make sure to mark your calendars, secure your spot, and set your alarms for the kickoff. Catch every exhilarating moment live, whether streaming or on traditional TV.

Atletico San Luis have kicked off the Apertura 2024 in stellar fashion. After securing a stunning victory over favorites Club America in their opener, they maintained momentum with a hard-fought draw against Mazatlan on Matchday 2, tallying a solid 4 points from their first two outings.

Looking ahead, Atletico San Luis aim to extend their winning streak in their upcoming home fixture against Pachuca. The visitors, who have struggled with a draw and a loss thus far, are determined to turn their fortunes around and notch their maiden victory of the season against a formidable San Luis squad poised for further success.

When will the Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis match be played?

Pachuca gear up for a showdown against Atletico San Luis this Tuesday, July 16, in a pivotal Matchday 3 fixture of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. The eagerly anticipated clash is slated to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Gustavo Cabral of Pachuca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

Catch every thrilling moment as Pachuca and Atletico San Luis face off tonight in a high-stakes clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Stream the action live on ViX, bringing the excitement straight to fans nationwide.