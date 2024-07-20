Defensa y Justicia are set to clash with Boca Juniors for the Matchday 6 of the 2024 Liga Profesional. Check all the essential information, including kickoff times, broadcast details, and streaming options in the USA.

Defensa y Justicia are gearing up to take on Boca Juniors in a pivotal Matchday 6 showdown of the 2024 Liga Profesional. With excitement mounting, our detailed guide provides all the essential information you need, including kickoff times, TV broadcast schedules, and streaming options available across the USA.

The Liga Profesional in Argentina is back in action with Matchday 6, resuming after a brief hiatus for the Copa America. Fans can look forward to a thrilling showdown as Boca Juniors, rejuvenated after a rocky start to the season, face off against Defensa y Justicia. Boca, eager to climb the standings, will be aiming to capitalize on their return to league play and secure crucial points.

However, Boca’s path to victory won’t be straightforward. Defensa y Justicia, still searching for their first win of the tournament, will be looking to seize this opportunity to turn their fortunes around. With both teams highly motivated, this matchup promises to deliver an exciting and competitive encounter.

When will the Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors match be played?

Defensa y Justicia face against Boca Juniors in Matchday 6 of the 2024 Liga Profesional, with the match scheduled for Sunday, July 21st. The action gets underway at 7:00 PM (ET).

Defensa y Justicia player Nicolas Tripichio – IMAGO / Photosport

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors in the USA

Don’t miss a moment of the 2024 Liga Profesional clash between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors. Catch all the high-octane action live in the USA with a free trial on Fubo or stream it on Paramount+. For additional viewing options, tune in to TyC Sports Internacional or Fanatiz USA.