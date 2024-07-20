River Plate will host Lanus in a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2024 Liga Profesional. Get all the crucial details, including kickoff time, broadcast information, and streaming options in the USA, in our comprehensive guide.

With the Copa America 2024 wrapping up, the South American leagues are back in action, and Matchday 6 is poised to deliver an exciting clash. River Plate, fresh off a disappointing semester, is determined to climb back into contention for the local tournament. The “Millonarios” are eyeing a victory that would push them to 12 points, closing the gap to just 2 points behind the current leaders, Huracan.

Their opponents, Lanus, have their own stakes in this match. A win would not only propel them to within 3 points of the top of the standings but also strengthen their bid to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana. With so much on the line for both sides, this matchup promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

When will the River Plate vs Lanus match be played?

River Plate are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Lanus on Matchday 6 of the 2024 Liga Profesional, slated for Sunday, July 21st. The clash kicks off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Alan Aguerre of Lanus – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

River Plate vs Lanus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch River Plate vs Lanus in the USA

Catch every second of the 2024 Liga Profesional showdown as River Plate face Lanus. Stream the thrilling action live in the USA on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo, TyC Sports Internacional, Fanatiz USA.