Ecuador and Bolivia are set to face off in a 2024 international friendly match. Fans eagerly anticipating this exciting encounter can find all the essential details here, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

After their narrow defeat against Argentina, Ecuador are ready to return to action with confidence. Despite the negative result, they showed promising aspects against the defending Copa America champions, a tournament they aim to win for the first time in their history. To achieve this goal, they must prepare thoroughly, which is why they are facing another participant in the competition.

Bolivia have been CONMEBOL’s weakest rival for several years, but they are determined to improve and focus on a strong performance in the Copa America. This friendly match will be very useful for their preparation, as they will be up against one of the toughest teams in their Confederation.

When will the Ecuador vs Bolivia match be played?

The Ecuador vs Bolivia for this 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Wednesday, June 12, at 8:30 PM (ET).

Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Ecuador vs Bolivia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between Ecuador and Bolivia can be seen through Fanatiz PPV. The cost of the game is $24.99.