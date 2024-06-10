United States play against Brazil in what will a 2024 International friendly match. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Two rivals who have the Copa America 2024 on the near horizon face each other. Of course, both have different aspirations in that tournament. While Brazil aspire to be champions to get even with Argentina in the final, the United States are simply content with reaching the final stages of the tournament.

They both come to this game in very different ways. Brazil come from defeating Mexico 3-2 with a team with a majority of substitutes. For their part, the USA holders lost to Colombia 5-1, raising the need for an immediate change against a rival no less tough than the Colombians.

United States probable lineup

The American team will seek to recover from the hard blow that was the 5-1 defeat against Colombia, knowing that they face one of the best teams in Conmebol.

United States possible lineup: Turner; Scully, Carter-Vickers, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic.

United States forward Christian Pulisic – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Brazil probable lineup

Brazil seek to prepare in the best way for the Copa America, which they will seek to win, being one of the main candidates to do so.

Brazil possible lineup: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Bremer, Arana; Pereira, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Rodrygo, Evanilson, Vinicius Jr.