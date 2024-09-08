Where to watch El Salvador vs Bonaire live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

El Salvador face Bonaire in the Matchday 2 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the United States.

El Salvador take on Bonaire in Matchday 2 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. As excitement builds for this crucial contest, U.S. fans can lock in all the key details, from the game date and kickoff time to how they can watch or stream the action live, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

El Salvador kicked off their Nations League campaign in dominant fashion with a commanding 4-1 victory over Montserrat. The win positions the Salvadorans at the top of their group, and they’ll be looking to solidify their hold on first place in the upcoming matches. Their confident performance has set the tone, but the road ahead remains challenging.

Next up, El Salvador will face Bonaire, who earned a 1-1 draw against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in their opener. While the draw helped Bonaire add to their points tally, they know that taking down group leaders El Salvador is critical if they hope to compete for the top spot. Bonaire faces a tough task but will be determined to make things difficult for the Salvadorans.

When will the El Salvador vs Bonaire match be played?

El Salvador play against Bonaire in their League B Matchday 2 game of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage this Sunday, September 8, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Quincy Hoeve of Bonair in a game with his current team, FC Volendam – IMAGO / Pro Shots

El Salvador vs Bonaire: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Bonaire in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between El Salvador and Bonaire will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network.

