Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

West Ham play against Manchester United in a Matchday 26 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Manchester United head into a pivotal Premier League clash in strong form after a 2-0 win over Tottenham pushed the Red Devils to 44 points and kept them in a Champions League spot, their top priority this season.

With Chelsea and Liverpool close behind, there’s little margin for error against a West Ham side fighting for survival, as the Hammers sit 18th with 23 points and urgently need results to climb out of the relegation zone.

When will the West Ham vs Manchester United match be played?

West Ham take on Manchester United this Tuesday, February 10, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

El Hadji Malick Diouf of West Ham – Kate McShane/Getty Images

West Ham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between West Ham and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock Premium.