FC Cincinnati are set to take on Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16. Stay locked in for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

FC Cincinnati are gearing up for a highly anticipated Round of 16 game against Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup. This matchup is set to be a must-watch, with excitement building as fans nationwide prepare to tune in. Make sure to mark your calendars and check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the action live in the USA.

[Watch Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union live in the USA on Apple TV]

The Leagues Cup Round of 16 is set to deliver some intense action as the competition heats up. With each passing round, top teams are falling, and the matchups are becoming increasingly fierce. Cincinnati FC, currently one of the strongest teams in MLS, barely scraped through their Round of 32 match, needing penalties to edge past an underdog opponent.

Now, they’re facing an even tougher test against Philadelphia Union, who just knocked out Montreal. Philadelphia might not be the favorites, but they’re not backing down. The Union are fully aware of Cincinnati’s firepower but are determined to disrupt their rhythm and pull off an upset. With both teams motivated fans can expect a thrilling showdown.

When will the FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union match be played?

FC Cincinnati face Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16 this Tuesday, August 13, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

FC Cincinnati midfielder Yamil Asad – IMAGO / NurPhoto

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.